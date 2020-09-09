Retired Pewee Valley paramedic dies from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Pewee Valley Fire Protection District is mouring a man lost to COVID-19.
They posted today saying retired paramedic EJ Mike has died from COVID-19.
"Today we lost one of our extended family. Retired Paramedic EJ Mike passed away. EJ fell victim to Covid-19 with damage beyond repair from his lungs and organs. EJ’s courageous fight ended peacefully while being cared for by the outstanding medical staff of Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Our sincere gratitude goes out to the staff for their remarkable and heroic support of EJ during his illness.
EJ was one of the founding members of the Oldham County Paramedics. We made many runs with EJ over the years. He was a calming voice at the scene and always a teacher.
May He Rest in Peace."
