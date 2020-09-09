Text 911 available in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – People in Meade Country can now text 911 during an emergency if it is not safe to call.
If you have to text 911, make sure to provide your exact address or location and explain what your emergency is and the type of services you need, according to Meade County Emergency dispatch.
People are asked not to use abbreviations, symbols, emojis and are asked not to send photos or videos.
Messages should be as brief and concise as possible.
To text 911, put 911 in the number field.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.