UPS begins holiday hiring to fill 3,600 jobs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 people nationally for the holiday season and 3,600 of those jobs will be here in Louisville.
The company is filling positions for package handlers, driver helpers, tractor trailer drivers and personal vehicle delivery drivers. Starting pay is $14.50 per hour with bonuses of up to $150 per week.
“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” said Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We plan to hire over 100,000 people for UPS’s seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”
The hiring process is now underway. To apply, click here.
UPS says about 35% of seasonal employees hired over the last three years were hired for permanent positions after the holidays.
