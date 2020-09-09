Walmart testing drones for deliveries in North Carolina city

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has launched a pilot program using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.
The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology.
A Walmart executive acknowledges that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.
Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone.
UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.
