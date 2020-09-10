Child taken to hospital with bruises, bite mark; man facing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a young child was taken to the hospital with several bruises and a bite mark to his arm.
They say the boy’s mother brought him in after returning home from work. She said it looked like he had been punched in the face, and had swelling all over his body.
Police say the man watching the child, Anthony Lee Emerson-Walker, left the hospital before they arrived.
They say he was later found hiding in a home by a police K-9.
Police say Walker only admitted to spanking the boy’s hands after he tried to pick up a knife in the kitchen.
He said the other injuries must have been from running into a trash can.
Walker’s charges include domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, and neglect of a dependent.
