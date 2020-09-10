Female victim in Jacobs shooting taken to Louisville hospital

A woman shot in Jacobs was taken to a Louisville hospital tonight. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | September 10, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 11:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood of Louisville.

The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Manslick Road around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Officers learned after responding to the scene that the victim had already been taken to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. Smiley said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

