Female victim in Jacobs shooting taken to Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood of Louisville.
The shooting was reported in the 3700 block of Manslick Road around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
Officers learned after responding to the scene that the victim had already been taken to Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. Smiley said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
