FORECAST: Cold front increases rain chances this weekend

- THIS WEEKEND: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The clouds that rolled into the region early today will last through the morning. Clouds dissipate through the afternoon and evening, granting us more sunshine. Highs look to top out in the low to mid-80s today.
Those attending high school football games this evening will see temperatures in the 70s and mainly clear skies. Skies remain mostly clear overnight as we eventually fall into the 60s.
Saturday begins with plentiful sunshine but more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Highs tomorrow max out in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances still look scattered for the University of Louisville football home opener Saturday at 8 PM. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to surge into the region overnight and into early Sunday morning as temperatures fall through the 70s.
The rain continues across the region on Sunday morning, fading through the evening hours. High pressure takes over to start the next workweek as cooler air arrives.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.