FORECAST: Hazy and hot this afternoon

- THIS WEEKEND: Better chance of some scattered downpours/thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy, hot and humid this Thursday afternoon with only a small shower risk. Highs will top out around 90 degrees once again.
Low clouds and fog will move in after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Low clouds/fog in the morning will slowly ease into a partly sunny sky. It will be just a tad cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s depending on when we gain some sunshine.
A few clouds move through the area tomorrow evening with warm but dry conditions for Touchdown Friday Night. Lows will eventually bottom out in the 60s by Saturday morning.
A better rain chance looks to arrive over the weekend as a cold front tracks through the region. Cooler temperatures are back into the forecast next week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.