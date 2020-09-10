FORECAST: Scattered downpours late Saturday & early Sunday

- THIS WEEKEND: Better chance of some scattered downpours/thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Partly sunny skies return late Friday morning into the afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will be a bit more pleasant as highs top out in the low to mid-80s. High school football games look decent with mainly clear skies temperatures falling from the 70s in the evening into the 60s by Saturday morning.
While the daytime will feature a risk for a few thunderstorms, the radar will likely light up south to north by late afternoon and evening with greater coverage of rain/thunder at that point. Highs in the 80s.
Rain chances may linger into early Sunday morning but should fade by afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.
