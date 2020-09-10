FORECAST: Weekend brings a rain chance

- THIS WEEKEND: Better chance of some scattered downpours/thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Partly sunny skies return late Friday morning into the afternoon. Temperatures behind the front will be a bit more pleasant as highs top out in the low to mid 80s. High school football games look decent with mainly clear skies temperatures falling from the 70s in the evening into the 60s by Saturday morning.
While the daytime will feature a risk for a few thunderstorms, the radar will likely light up south to north by late afternoon and evening with greater coverage of rain/thunder at that point. Highs in the 80s.
Rain chances may linger into early Sunday morning, but should fade by afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.