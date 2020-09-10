Fourth arrested in death of Doss High school student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fourth person has been arrested four months after a Doss High School student was gunned down in Chickasaw.
18-year-old James Clifton is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.
18-year-old Gregory James Junior was shot and killed May 2nd at a complex on South 38th Street.
Police say there was a drug deal where a group of suspects robbed James and his friends, then stole a car, shooting James as they sped off.
18-year-old Remeheo Minefield and two juveniles were arrested for the murder and robbery in July.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.