Group with Cincinnati ties using wheels to save dogs fighting deadly disease

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Six women, including one in Cincinnati, are devoted to a special mission that involves helping dogs that are fighting a debilitating disease.
Denise Stewart, who lives in Canada, started the Facebook group Tyson’s Wonder Wheels in February 2020 in honor of her dog Tyson. Tyson, Stewart says, died from a chronic disease called DM, or degenerative myelopathy.
“Because of him, there’s so many dogs' lives that are being changed," Stewart said.
Ursula Shelton of Cincinnati knows the devastation of the diagnosis all too well because her boxer, Barkley, has DM.
“It’s a disease of the spinal cord. There’s no cure," Shelton explained. "It is similar to ALS and Lou Gehrig’s disease in humans.”
According to Shelton, the symptoms start with weakness of the legs and wobbling until they escalate to complete paralysis.
“It was terrifying, and it was so scary because I saw what Denise went through with her dog Tyson, and I was in denial because I thought, ‘It’s just arthritis,'" Shelton said.
Although DM can be a death sentence for dogs, Shelton says it does not have to be.
“If a dog gets diagnosed with DM without any mobility devices or things like that, they can pass away within six months, and if they get a mobility device, or mobility assistance like wheels, they can survive up to three years," Shelton said.
That’s where Tyson’s Wonder Wheels steps in. Six women from all over North America run the group. Shelton and Stewart say their main goal is to provide wheels for dogs that need them.
They rely on donors to help them cover the cost of a set of wheels. Once they have enough funds, they purchase the wheels and ship them out to dogs that are battling DM.
“It’s just heartwarming. I cry, and we get to know the families,” Stewart said.
The women say they are shocked at their success thus far, as they have received more than $12,000 in donations, deliveries have been made in 47 states and in Canada and Europe and they have gifted 101 wheelchairs.
“People in the group have donated. People in the group have cried with each other and celebrated with each other when their dogs are again, gets emotional talking about, when their dogs are again running, and we’ve seen some dogs, they play Frisbee again," Shelton said.
It takes time and lots of work to make it all happen, but for the women dedicated to the cause, they believe the gift of a longer life should not come at a cost, which is why they have made it priceless.
“It’s so gratifying and emotional, and we’re overcome with joy when we see that because that’s why we do it," Shelton said.
When a dog no longer needs a set of wheels, the dog’s owner is asked to ship the wheels back to the group so they can re-use them and send them to another dog in need.
Shelton says they typically have about 20 dogs on a waitlist for wheels.
To donate to the group, visit the Tyson’s Wonder Wheels GoFundMe page.
To learn more about them or to get involved, visit the Facebook group.
