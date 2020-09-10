INDOT Southeast hiring winter seasonal employees

SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will host open interviews for over 100 winter seasonal positions.
Hiring events will take place at the Bloomington Sub District (2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN) and Falls City Sub District (5701 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN) on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Oct. 15 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time.
Winter seasonal positions run from November through March. Starting pay is $16 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.
In order to apply, candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.
Click here to register for the open interviews. Registration is not required to attend the event, but INDOT recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all INDOT hiring events.
