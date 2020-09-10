Jefferson Co. residents can qualify for up to 3 months of rental assistance through Eviction Relief Fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear’s extension of the eviction moratorium has not put everyone at ease. Phones of eviction prevention centers are still ringing and on the other end of the line are concerned residents.
Cassandra Miller, manager of the Neighborhood Place, said her days are spent helping as many people as possible with rental assistance.
“Just being able to really be that helping hand at least with the housing piece is so critical,” Miller said. “We know without housing, a lot of these other things that keep people in place are in threat.”
As of August 31, 700 Jefferson County households have been assisted with the help of the Eviction Prevention Program, a program that pays up to three months of rent. Jefferson County isn’t included in Kentucky’s eviction relief fund because the county recently received more than $21 million dollars in federal CARES funding.
“We do have about 57 hundred people in the pipeline,” Miller explained.
Out of the more than $21 million dollars granted from the Federal Cares Act to help people, $1.6 million has already been spent. The deadline to spend the rest of the money is Dec. 31.
“This is not the time to be too prideful to not ask for help where you’re in a situation where you need help,” Miller added.
