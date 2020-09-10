Kentucky begins accepting applications to help renters, landlords

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday renters and landlords in Kentucky can begin applying for assistance through the state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund application.
The fund aims to allow tenants to keep their housing during the pandemic and landlords to get guaranteed rent payments, both for back rent from Mar. 1 and rent two months in the future, each at 90 percent of rent owed.
According to the fund website, applications opened Tuesday and will be reviewed by the Kentucky Housing Corporation Sept. 21.
The tenant and their landlord must complete separate applications.
The assistance will be payed as a lump sum to landlords, with those sums beginning to go out Sept. 25.
Tenants must meet eligibility requirements listed on the website, including being at risk of eviction, earning below 80 percent their area’s median income and not having another form of rental assistance (Section 8 or public housing.)
Landlords must forgive late fees and interest, among other requirements.
Kentuckians can also apply for assistance through the Team Kentucky fund.
Beshear reported 273 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on just 1,193 new tests Tuesday.
Both numbers are low in the context of Kentucky’s recent reporting history, where daily case reports routinely include 6-800 cases.
One death was also reported Tuesday. The state’s positivity rate fell below 4 percent for the first time since early July. Now it stands at 3.91 percent.
Beshear attributed the low numbers to the Labor Day weekend, when labs across Kentucky were closed an extra day, causing case reports and mortality reports to lag.
He said to anticipate much higher numbers over the next several days but also expressed hope the positivity rate might remain around, or below, 4 percent.
