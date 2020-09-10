Kroger Field will be limited to 12K people; no tailgating allowed

Kroger Field will be limited to 12K people; no tailgating allowed
UK Athletic officials announced Sept. 10 that attendance at Kroger Field will be limited to 20% capacity, which is about 12,000 people. The stadium seats around 60,000. (Source: John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WKYT staff | September 10, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 4:47 PM
(Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now have a better picture of what being a UK football fan at a game this year will look like.

UK Athletic officials announced Thursday that attendance at Kroger Field will be limited to 20% capacity, which is about 12,000 people. The stadium seats around 60,000. We’re told the stadium suites will be limited to 10 people.

We’re told tickets this year will be based on K Fund points.

UK officials also say tailgating will not be allowed.

University officials these guidelines are in line with most other SEC schools.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.