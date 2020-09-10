Kroger Field will be limited to 12K people; no tailgating allowed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now have a better picture of what being a UK football fan at a game this year will look like.
UK Athletic officials announced Thursday that attendance at Kroger Field will be limited to 20% capacity, which is about 12,000 people. The stadium seats around 60,000. We’re told the stadium suites will be limited to 10 people.
We’re told tickets this year will be based on K Fund points.
UK officials also say tailgating will not be allowed.
University officials these guidelines are in line with most other SEC schools.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.