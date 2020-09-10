Local company looking to hire 500 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A company in Louisville is looking to hire 500 people starting next week.
Diverse Staffing is looking for warehouse and equipment operators with no experience.
The company said warehouse operators can start at $15 dollars an hour. The pay is up to $18 an hour for equipment operators like dock stockers and cherry pickers, the company said.
The drive-through job fair is next Thursday, September 17, between 10 and 5 at Arvato Digital Services on Export Drive.
The company said the work is seasonal, but there is an opportunity for full time positions after the peak season.
Job fair address:
Arvato Digital Services
2500 Export Drive,
Louisville, Ky. 40219
September 17, 2020
10am- 5pm
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.