Louisville native appointed as TARC executive director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a national search, a Louisville native was selected as the new executive director for TARC.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Thursday Carrie Butler accepted the position.
Butler spoke during the announcement and said she grew up using TARC.
“TARC’s critical role in the everyday life of our passengers and the regional service we provide is an important element of the economic future of the city we call home,” Butler said. “I am honored to serve the agency as Executive Director and excited to work with this committed team of experienced professionals once again to proudly deliver quality public transit to the Greater Louisville region.”
Butler most recently spent the last six years as the general manager of Lexington’s transit agency, Lextran. She previously worked for eight years as director of planning for TARC.
Margaret Handmaker and Laura Douglas served as interim co-executive directors until Butler was chosen for the position.
TARC filed a lawsuit against its disgraced former executive director, Ferdinand Risco, alleging that he “regularly sexually harassed several victims, all of whom were employees of TARC.”
Butler’s first day at TARC will be Sept. 21.
