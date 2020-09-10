Man shot in South Louisville; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting Friday in South Louisville left a man injured, a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit investigating.
The shooting was reported at about 3:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Bohannon Avenue, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed. She said an EMS crew was called to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital.
His condition was not released.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
