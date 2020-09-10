Man wanted for robbing Columbus pharmacy

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – A man who claimed he was armed robbed a pharmacy in Columbus.
Officers were called to the Walgreens at 2400 Beam Road around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, according to Columbus police.
Police said a man went into the pharmacy and said he had a gun. He left on foot a short time later with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a man with a slender build. He was wearing a blue face covering, a flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.