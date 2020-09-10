Mayor Fischer apologizes, acknowledges ‘mistakes’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday issued an apology to the Metro Council.
Fischer said “these are challenging times for our city. I know that I’ve made mistakes and I’ve disappointed some. I am deeply sorry for that, and most importantly, I am sorry for the tragic death of Breonna Taylor.”
The mayor, who is in his third and final term, continued to say he and his team are working to “address the challenges we face," including COVID, protests and racial unrest, among others.
WAVE 3 News obtained the full text of the apology, which you can read below:
