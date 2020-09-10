New Little Library dedicated at Georgetown Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Encouraging literacy and the arts throughout the year, with a new little free library at Georgetown Elementary School.
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana dedicated the New Little Free Library.
The box will have new books, art supplies and non-perishable food items. It will be stocked with new materials all year long, so students and community members will be able to use the box whenever they need.
AASI Board Member Nicolea Jackson says there is still a big need for the boxes. “We have over 50 requests for these boxes. We have 17 placed so far. We are hoping to have 21 more placed in the next month or two. But anybody who knows anything about old newspaper stands, we are always looking for some so please reach out to the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana.”
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana promotes the arts in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties through partnerships with individuals, groups, and businesses, to better lives through community engagement.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.