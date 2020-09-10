Norton Healthcare announces $1.2 million commitment to Simmons College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is helping Louisville’s historically black college with educational and program initiatives.
Simmons College received a $1.2 million grant through Norton Healthcare’s James R. Petersdorf Fund. In addition to helping with educational and program initiatives, the grant will also support facility improvements to enhance student and faculty experiences.
“When we announced our $5 million investment in the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center last fall, we made a long-term commitment to the West End, and we’re following through on that promise,” Norton Healthcare president and CEO Russell F. Cox said in a press release. “Education is a key component to health and positive change in our community. We’re excited to support Simmons College and its legacy of preparing students for success.”
In addition to the grant, Norton Healthcare says they will offer Simmons College students internships and professional opportunities.
“Simmons College is an institution dedicated to educating people in the urban context through strong academic and professional programs. Founded in 1879, it’s one of the oldest private HBCUs in America. These funds will help support our students so they may become agents of change in society,” Simmons College of Kentucky president Dr. Kevin Cosby said. “We look forward to partnering with Norton Healthcare.”
In June, Norton Healthcare announced five initiatives to address health care and racial inequalities in our community, including investing $20 million over five years to address health needs in underserved areas, especially those in West Louisville. The funds are being invested in permanent facilities and equipment in those neighborhoods.
