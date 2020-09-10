Police seeking information on missing 15-year-old Henderson girl

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is seeking information to help find a missing 15-year-old girl.
They say Trinity C. McAtee of Henderson has been missing since September 2.
Police say she is about 5′08″ tall and 100 pounds.
She has brown eyes and brown hair.
They tell us she was last seen with a green shirt and black pants.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
