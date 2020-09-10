Program Alert! WAVE Country with Dawne Gee expands to hour-long format

Listens Live! also becomes an hour-long show

September 10, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country with Dawne Gee is getting a fresh time slot and expanding to a full hour on WAVE 3 News.

Starting Monday, you can watch the local program each weekday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. While the time has changed, the program will continue to profile people making a difference in the community and highlight events happening around the area.

The move supports WAVE 3 News' commitment to high-quality, local programming, and the expansion adds on a full hour of locally produced news leading into the area’s fastest-growing newscast, WAVE 3 News at 3 p.m., as well as the No. 1 evening newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In addition, WAVE 3 Listens Live! with host John Ramsey also will expand to a full hour, airing each weekday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The WAVE 3 News app is available on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

