Shooting victim’s family hoping son’s story can help other families in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville continues its violent trend in 2020, one shooting victim’s family is hoping his story can help save someone else.
Six days before Christmas, Christian Gwynn, 19, was shot and killed on 43rd Street and Market Street. Nearly nine months later, Krista Gwynn still remembers that day like it just happened.
“I’m in the middle of Market [Street] screaming for my boy," Gwynn said. "And we just hear dead silence. All you can hear is us screaming for our child. My son got shot like 9:00-9:30, and by 10:00 my son’s life was over.”
The thought of his son’s death still brings Navada Gwynn to tears.
“It’s been about nine months," he said. "My son’s case is still unsolved and I’m having a lot of sleepless nights.”
This family’s pain has not subsided. The reminders of Christian Gwynn are front and center in the home; diplomas, pictures, and his urn are sitting in the family’s living room.
“That’s all I got left of my baby is in here," Krista Gwynn said. "And a couple plucks off his hair.”
Though sharp, the pain isn’t unique either. Louisville is on pace to have its deadliest year in 2020. A large number of victims have been teenagers.
On Monday, after accepting the role of interim Louisville Metro Police chief, Yvette Gentry addressed gun violence in the city.
“People are debating on innocence, you know, who deserves to live, who doesn’t," Gentry told WAVE 3 News. "I mean, poor mistakes will get you in a lot of trouble but when three-year-olds are dying in our city, that’s not acceptable.”
The Gwynns hope those words are indicative of a mindset they say everyone in the city needs to have, especially as the shooting numbers rise. As they continue to grieve, they hope Christian’s story can save another family from burying their child.
“It’s heartbreaking," Navada Gwynn said. "And every time I hear another one of these shootings, it’s like I hear the same thing of my son over and over. Like we’re at 110 right now. It seems like I’ve been shot 110 times since December the 19th.”
The Gwynns said they’re working to establish a holiday donation drive in their son’s honor. They told WAVE 3 News they plan to partner with Spring Valley Funeral Home to assist families who have also lost a loved one to gun violence in the city.
