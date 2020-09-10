Statewide moment of silence set for 8:46 AM Friday in remembrance of 9/11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear will lead a moment of silence Friday morning to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terror attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
The moment of silence will begin at 8:46 a.m. to correspond with the moment American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, the first of four intentional plane crashes by hijackers that day. The Governor will provide brief remarks on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 8:40 a.m.
“We will never forget the horror of that terrible day or the thousands of Americans killed in the crashes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “But neither will we forget the heroic acts of courage from first responders, health care providers and everyday Americans who came together to help save the injured and prevent further loss. Let’s remember the unity we felt as a nation in those moments and carry some of that same solidarity in our hearts with us as we confront the challenges of today.”
The Governor also has ordered that flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for Patriot Day, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.
