Tickets available for UofL-WKU football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has a limited number of tickets available for sale to the public for the football season opener.
The Cardinals will face Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
The available tickets are in two locations. Lower level seats are $65. Tickets for the north end expansion are $30. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. today.
Because of social distance rules, the tickets will be mobile only and are allocated in pods. The full block of seats must be purchased.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.