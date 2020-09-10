UofL names the new ‘Voice of Cardinal Stadium’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has named the new public address announcer for Cardinal football.
Michael Lattin will assume the role as the Voice of Cardinal Stadium beginning with the season opener Saturday night against Western Kentucky.
Lattin, an experienced voice professional and local television producer, was the announcer for the pregame and halftime shows of the Cardinal Marching Band from 1998 to 2000. He was chosen from nearly 50 applicants to replace Sean Moth, who resigned his position with UofL Athletics on Aug. 26 after 21 years as public address announcer.
For the past six years, Lattin has worked with WAVE 3 News sports director Kent Taylor to produce “Inside The Cards,” the weekly football and men’s basketball coaches shows. He has also worked as a graphics producer in in-stadium productions.
