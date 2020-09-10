UofL urges socialization in times of isolation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On national Suicide Prevention day the University of Louisville says its a more important than ever to pay attention to mental health.
The pandemic has caused a lot of people to spend a lot of time alone.
Dr Stephen Taylor, The Chief Medical Officer of University of Louisville Psychiatric Peace Hospital, says just because people aren’t in the same room doesn’t mean they can’t socialize.
He says we don’t have to “socially” distance, just “physically” distance. There’s plenty of ways to reach out to others through phone calls, face time, video calls and other methods.
Times alone can be hard on people going through personal struggles, leading to more substance abuse and depression.
Those two symptoms are the main indicators someone may be suicidal.
If anyone is feeling suicidal thoughts, they can call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.