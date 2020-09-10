Woman arrested after plotting to rob Tinder date, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman is under arrest after admitting a plot to extort money from a man she met through Tinder, according to a Covington Police Department release.
Sierra Wayman, 19, of Covington, met a man on the dating app Tinder and invited him over to her home in the 2400 block of Bell Court on Monday, the release explains.
That man is Peyton Browning, according to police.
Two people knocked on the door while Wayman and Browning were inside the home, police said.
Wayman answered the door and let these people inside where they started assaulting Browning, according to police.
Browning, who was armed, fired his weapon and hit both individuals assaulting him, the release reads.
Browning then called 911 to report he had shot two people, police say.
First Report | Police investigate double shooting in Covington
The two people who were shot were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wayman admitted to detectives during an interview she invited the two people into her home to try and extort money from Browning.
A neighbor says Wayman had only lived in the area for a few months.
Another man who lives nearby tells FOX19 NOW he and his fiancée helped one of the victims.
“I immediately took action, because there was kids outside, I didn’t want them to see it," the man said. “I immediately put pressure on his wounds and put my arm around him and tried to walk him away from the kids, and he ended up collapsing at the end of the street at the top right here.”
Wayman is currently being held at the Kenton County Jail on a $5,000 bond for a robbery charge.
Covington police say they are still investigating and further charges are expected as the investigation unfolds.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.