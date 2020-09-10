‘You’ve shown up to battle': Beshear applauds Kentucky’s resilience, announces 22 new deaths from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 805 new cases and 22 more deaths because of the coronavirus. The nearly two-dozen deaths mark the deadliest day in the Commonwealth since the coronavirus began to spread in the spring.
In a special address Thursday, Beshear described the toll the coronavirus has taken on the state as “devastating."
“Despite this painful loss, we know other states have lost so, so much more,” Beshear said.
As the state reels from the impact of the virus, including the loss of lives, jobs, businesses, and homes for many, the governor stressed the strength of Kentucky during dark times.
“None of you chose this fight, but you have shown up to battle,” Beshear said.
He applauded Kentuckians' efforts in dealing with the pandemic and his subsequent orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said moving forward, the virus may continue to spread at a rapid pace, which is why it is important to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly.
“As a team, Team Kentucky, we cannot give up,” Beshear said. “So everybody, we’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this together.”
In a statement emailed to media just before his daily briefing from Frankfort, Beshear confirmed there have been at least 54,772 coronavirus cases in Kentucky throughout the pandemic. One hundred twenty-two of the newly reported cases involved children ages 18 and younger. Nineteen of those cases involved children ages 5 and under, including a 3-month-old from Fayette County.
The state has now reported a total of 1,035 deaths because of the virus that has killed more than 190,000 Americans and more than 900,000 people worldwide.
As of Thursday, there have been at least 943,460 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14 percent. At least 10,791 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Watch the briefing below.
