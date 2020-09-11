Football season gives Louisville bars, fans something to look forward to

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Fans and businesses alike are looking forward to the start of football season, which includes the UofL Cardinals season opener. This weekend’s games are some big ones for bars that have been battling to keep business coming in during the pandemic.
For those at Goodloe’s Bar and Grill on N. 34th Street, that’s almost the only economic climate they’ve ever known. The business held its grand opening on February 2, 2020. It was Super Bowl Sunday.
“A very exciting day for us,” Eboni Flannigan, a booking consultant for the bar and grill, said. “We did have a pretty nice crowd with food and drink specials. It was just family and friends excited for that day.”
What owners didn’t know then was that the spread of coronavirus would soon be making life tougher for the bar that had just opened days before.
“We had to close our doors for quite a while, several months, but now we’re starting to get back open, get the community back out here,” John Black, a co-owner, said.
Pro football is also back again at Goodloe’s. The bar is excited to showcase the NFL on TVs and are hopeful customers will join them, even for late games that might get cut off because of the bar curfew in effect in Kentucky.
“We’re definitely going to be offering all the NFL games with as many college games as we can,” Black said. “Of course, we’re going to be cheering for UofL. That’s our home team, but, you know, if you have any UK fans out there, they’re more than welcome to come join us.”
Those at the bar adding they want to show people a good time - and hopefully when the Super Bowl rolls around next year they can do that without worrying about a pandemic.
Goodloe’s is also hosting a free event, called Minding My Black Owned Business, to support other black-owned businesses. It starts Saturday at 5 p.m. and will feature more than 30 vendors.
