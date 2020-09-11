FORECAST: Rain chances increasing for the weekend

- THIS WEEKEND: Locally heavy rainfall of 1″-2″ possible Saturday PM into Sunday Midday
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low clouds/haze will be tough to break up into Friday afternoon. As soon as any sun breaks do develop, temperatures will jump into the 80s. Only a very slim risk for a shower.
Those attending high school football games this evening will see temperatures in the 70s and mainly clear skies.
Skies remain mostly clear overnight as we eventually fall into the 60s. We will kick off Saturday on a dry note with temperatures quickly jumping into the 80s. Thunderstorms will start to develop in the afternoon from the south to the north with the greatest risk over Kentucky. Some could be locally heavy.
Clusters of thunderstorms will continue to develop and track in from the south and west into the night. Some locally heavy rain can be expected. The UofL home opener could be a risk for lightning so we’ll watch that carefully.
The rain continues across the region on Sunday morning, fading through the evening hours. High pressure takes over to start the next workweek as cooler air arrives.
