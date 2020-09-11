FORECAST: Rain expected late Saturday into Sunday

- THIS WEEKEND: Rain overnight into Sunday may impact the
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those attending high school football games this evening will see temperatures in the 70s and mainly clear skies. Skies remain mostly clear overnight as we eventually fall into the 60s.
A dry start to Saturday with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, especially south of Louisville. This will push closer to the metro during the evening hours.
Clusters of thunderstorms will continue to develop and track in from the south and west into the night. Some locally heavy rain can be expected. The scattered thunderstorm chance will continue for the UofL home opener (8 p.m. kickoff). The best rain chance appears along the front overnight into early Sunday.
The risk for thunderstorms will shift more to the east of I-65 by the afternoon hours on Sunday. Highs later in the day into the 80s.
