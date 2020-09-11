Joseph Oberhansley’s second murder trial begins in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The second murder trial for a Clark County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has begun in Clark County.
Joseph Oberhansley, 39, is charged with murder, rape and burglary in connection to the 2014 death of Tammy Jo Blanton in her Jeffersonville home.
Last year, a judge declared a mistrial on the first day of Oberhansley’s first trial, when a witness made a comment that was ruled inadmissible. Attorneys filed a motion claiming Oberhansley was incompetent to stand trial, but he was found competent in May.
A jury for this second trial was brought in from Allen County, in northern Indiana.
Since the public isn’t allowed inside the courtroom, the trial will be live-streamed on the Indiana Supreme Court’s website.
