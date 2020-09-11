KFC Yum! Center to host Red Cross blood drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To make sure there is blood available for patients who need it, the KFC Yum! Center and the American Red Cross are joining to hold a blood drive.
The Share Your Strength Blood Drive will take place Thursday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the arena, located in the 200 block of W. Main St. in downtown Louisville.
Persons who are healthy and want to donate are asked to make an appointment in advance. You can do so by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, signing up online at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code KFCYUM, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Each donor must wear a face mask and will have their temperature taken before entering the arena. Social distancing practices will also be in place.
The Red Cross reminds everyone that it is important for those able to donate on a regular basis because blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. The supply must constantly be replenished because red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days.
A person can donate blood every 56 days.
