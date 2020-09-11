Man killed in Shawnee double shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood has been identified.
Roger Wayne Johnson, 36, was shot in the 100 block of North 40th Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Johnson was “obviously deceased” when officers arrived, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Another victim was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the location.
The second victim was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.