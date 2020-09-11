Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour postponed until 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour, known for giving tour goers a rare treat of seeing inside beautiful Victorian-era private residences and historic buildings, is being postponed until December 2021 out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic. The 44th Annual Tour Returns December 4 and 5, 2021
Last year, the Holiday Home Tour was featured on HGTV’s “Outrageous Holiday Houses” with host Lance Bass. Old Louisville resident, David Brown, was featured to take Bass on a tour of his Victorian home with the most extraordinary Christmas decorations. The home is an absolute favorite of tour goers.
In recent years, the Old Louisville Holiday has also offered a bourbon and eggnog tasting at the Louisville Bourbon Inn hosted by the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. As part of their admission ticket, tour goers sample some of Heaven Hill’s premium bourbons and talk with their Artisanal Distiller.
