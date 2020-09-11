One dead, one injured in Shawnee double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men were shot in Shawnee Thursday night, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed, and one of the victims died at the scene.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 100 block of N. 40th Street around 11:20 p.m, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. One of the victims was “obviously deceased” when officers arrived, and the other was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The second victim was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
Smiley said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anonymous tips with information on the shooting can be left at the LMPD Crime Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.