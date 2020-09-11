Prosecutor in Joseph Oberhansley murder trial calls crime scene ‘worse than a horror movie’

The day concluded with testimony from the two Jeffersonville police officers who responded to Blanton’s home for a domestic disturbance around 3 a.m., Officer McGee and Corporal Anderson. They each described finding a “very upset” Oberhansley outside of Blanton’s home. They claim she wanted her ex-boyfriend to leave and changed the locks. The officers said they ordered Oberhansley to leave her property and watched his vehicle drive away.