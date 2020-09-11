Retired Jeffersontown firefighter remembers weeks spent in NYC following 9/11 attacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Retired Jeffersontown fire Capt. Matt Keith still remembers the destruction he saw in Manhattan four days after the Sept. 11 terror attacks in 2001.
“You just don’t picture a hundred story building being in a pile,” he said. “It’s something you would see in a movie, and yet I’m looking right at it.”
Keith said he was compelled to go to New York after a phone call on Sept. 11 with his friend, Rob Carlo, a firefighter in Manhattan.
“One of the guys that I talked to, Rob Carlo, said, ‘Mike is missing,’ and Mike was his brother,” he said. “Rob was in Upper Manhattan and Mike was actually in Brooklyn at Engine 230, and Rob had said they were talking on the phone and Mike was on the roof of the firehouse there and his crew was watching across the East River and they got called over.”
Once in New York, Keith says he went straight to Ground Zero where the sight of fires still burning took his breath away.
“It was the first time I’d ever been to New York City and TV did it no justice. It was surreal really,” he said. "It was hard to have your brain process the scale of destruction because I’d just never seen anything like that before.
For 11 days, Keith and one other Jeffersontown firefighter offered their support to local firefighters by cooking meals and cleaning firehouses. Each day, they were asked to attend funerals for local firefighters. In one instance, Keith said the widow of a firefighter who died revealed she was pregnant and her husband never knew.
“That one probably hit me the hardest just to know that this guy in his job and never knew he had a child on the way,” he said.
While in New York, Keith said he also delivered “thank you” cards written by his daughter and her classmates to fire stations across the city.
“It was something so small and so simple, but you could see those folks as they read those cards, you could see it mattered to them. It made a difference in their day,” he said.
Keith explained that the experience was life-changing and it brought him closer to his daughter knowing it could all be taken away in a second. He said he was grateful to be in New York in the days following 9/11 because it gave him perspective.
“You see these guys that are working 24 hours a day literally sifting through rubble with a 5-gallon bucket, that puts a lot of things in perspective, what they’re willing to do to find people,” he said.
To this day, Keith wears a bracelet in honor of his friend, Mike Carlo, who was never found. Of the nearly 3,000 victims killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, 343 were firefighters.
“It’s been with me through a lot of fires, it’s been on my wrist through the birth of all three of my grandchildren. I don’t take it off and it reminds me on a daily basis there are things grander than me,” he said.
