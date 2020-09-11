StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

The main “show" looks to be Saturday afternoon into Sunday. This setup still involves (2) main pieces to the story. A tropical slug/warm front from the south & a cold front from the west. Timing is everything on both of their features on the timing and placement of the heaviest totals. However, the trend is to bring in the tropical flow Saturday afternoon and evening up I-65 with some of the downpours locally heavy. The cold front to the west will then approach overnight which will run into this tropical air and lead to additional clusters of rain/thunderstorms. Again, some of this locally heavy. The risk for storms will continue into Sunday morning/midday before the front pushes through to bring in some drier air.