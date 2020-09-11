A suicide prevention guide for parents with middle schoolers

People normally associate depression with sadness. Of course that can be true, but adolescent depression can show its face in other ways. Like irritability, rage, anger and even physical changes, such as headaches, fatigue, stomach pain, dizziness and weight loss. If your child is in middle school mental health professionals say now is the time to talk about suicide. They say the best way to start the conversation is to ask your child what they’ve heard about suicide and how they feel about the topic.