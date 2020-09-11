Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 11 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 11:
KENTUCKY
Trinity 44, Cincinnati Moeller 7
Bowling Green 14, St. Xavier 0
Christian Academy at Bullitt East
LaRue County at Campbellsville
Elizabethtown at Central Hardin
North Hardin at Frederick Douglas
Louisville Holy Cross at Holmes
Bethlehem at Nelson County
Bullitt Central at North Bullitt
Henry County at Owen County
Frankfort at Shelby County
Collins at Spencer County
Grayson County at Thomas Nelson
Bardstown at Washington County
INDIANA
Silver Creek 60, Eastern 8
Corydon Central at Scottsburg
Columbus East at Jeffersonville
Clarksville at Providence
Floyd Central at New Albany
Brownstown Central at Salem
Perry Central at Paoli
