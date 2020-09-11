Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 11 scores

Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 11 scores
Here is the schedule for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 11.
By WAVE3.com Staff | November 15, 2019 at 5:44 PM EST - Updated September 11 at 9:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 11:

KENTUCKY

Trinity 44, Cincinnati Moeller 7

Bowling Green 14, St. Xavier 0

Christian Academy at Bullitt East

LaRue County at Campbellsville

Elizabethtown at Central Hardin

North Hardin at Frederick Douglas

Louisville Holy Cross at Holmes

Bethlehem at Nelson County

Bullitt Central at North Bullitt

Henry County at Owen County

Frankfort at Shelby County

Collins at Spencer County

Grayson County at Thomas Nelson

Bardstown at Washington County

INDIANA

Silver Creek 60, Eastern 8

Corydon Central at Scottsburg

Columbus East at Jeffersonville

Clarksville at Providence

Floyd Central at New Albany

Brownstown Central at Salem

Perry Central at Paoli

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.