BLM Louisville’s Voter Engagement Brigade helps young voters prepare for upcoming election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Young voters who are getting ready to make their voices heard in the upcoming election got a little help making sure they are registered and have the information they need.
The Voter Engagement Brigade, a subgroup of Black Lives Matter Louisville, hosted an registration drive in Chickasaw Park Saturday afternoon, getting any first-time voters prepared for election season.
Organizers said that it’s important to get everyone they can to vote to make a change.
“We need to get everyone to vote this year,” Rhonda Mathies, Voter Engagement Brigade event organizer said. “So we’re pushing that. That’s why we came together to push the vote for this election year. Because we even have local elections, we want to change and we want to be the change that people see.”
In addition to voter registration, music and live acts were performed in the park. Guests included DJ John Q, the River City Drum Corp, and recording artists Chanson Calhoun and Faif Owens. Food was provided by Red Barrel BBQ & Catering.
Anyone who wishes to check their voter registration or to request an absentee ballot, visit the Kentucky Voter Information Portal website.
