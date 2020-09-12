FORECAST: Rain tonight into Sunday morning

- TONIGHT-SUNDAY AM: Rain likely, heavy at times
- NEXT WEEK: Cool and dry start followed by mid-week rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms are possible during the UofL home-opener, so keep the rain gear handy. Clusters of storms will continue to develop and track in from the south and west into the overnight, some locally heavy rain can be expected. Lows in the 70s.
Showers and storms are likely early Sunday morning as a cold front moves into the area. The cold front slowly moves east during the afternoon, shifting the chance for showers east of I-65. With peeks of afternoon sun, highs will warm into the low to mid 80s.
Decreasing clouds Sunday night as drier, less humid air moves into the area. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 60s.
High pressure builds into the region on Monday making for a gorgeous day. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky, less-humid air and highs in the low 80s.
