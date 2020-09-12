Hiker rescued in Red River Gorge with the help of cellphone

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An injured hiker at the Red River Gorge Friday afternoon was found and rescued thanks to a cellphone GPS signal.
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team posted on Facebook that they were sent out in response to an injured hiker on the Sheltowee Trace around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to the post, the female had been hiking with her husband when she slipped and fell while going down an exposed piece of sandstone on the trail, injuring her left leg.
The rescue team identified their coordinates through her husband’s cellphone, who had installed the same GPS tool used by the team.
The couple’s location was identified, and once the team arrived, Team Wilderness first responders splinted the female hiker’s leg. The hiker was then carried by team members 2.5 miles out of the woods.
Wolfe County Search & Rescue said that proper preparation can result in positive outcomes for any accidents that occur out in the woods.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.