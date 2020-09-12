Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,076 new cases, 17 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An update from the Indiana State Department of Health Saturday morning gives new numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
Saturday’s report confirms 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 104,561.
ISDH also confirmed 17 new deaths Saturday due to the virus. The total number of deaths due to COVID in the state of Indiana is now at 3,213.
Indiana has administered 1,666,889 COVID-19 tests so far, with 1,206,980 individuals tested. The number of new tests added to Saturday’s report are 48,142, with 24,231 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 5.0 percent for all tests administered.
