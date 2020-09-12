Kroger hosting hiring events Saturday across several Kentucky locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For anyone searching for a new job, Kroger is looking to fill over 300 positions in the Louisville area as part of a hiring event on Saturday.
Starting from noon until 5 p.m. on September 12, Kroger will be looking at applications for several Kroger store locations in Louisville. Interested applicants can visit participating stores at this time to take place in the hiring event.
“We have a variety of positions that we need to fill across Kentucky,” Erin Grant, Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager for the Louisville Division said. “Positions are available in every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, Pickup and Grocery.”
Participating locations are listed below:
- 2219 Holiday Manor Court, Louisville
- 2440 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown
- 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville
- 291 North Hubbards Lane Suite 130, Saint Matthews
- 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect
- 3101 Richmond Road, Lexington
- 9440 Brownsboro Road, Louisville
- 12611 Taylorsville Road Suite 102, Louisville
- 1265 Goss Avenue, Louisville
- 234 Eastbrooke Parkway, Mount Washington
- 9501 Westport Road, Louisville
- 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
- 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown
- 704 Euclid Avenue, Lexington
Anyone interested in a position should fill out an application at jobs.kroger.com, then visit a participating location during the event.
